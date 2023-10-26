Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou press conference video

The Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou kickoff press conference will feature the stars from the Oct. 28 event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Two of the baddest men on the planet, WBC heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, are set to answer questions from the media Thursday evening in Riyadh.

The Fury vs. Ngannou press conference is expected to begin at 1 p.m. ET. Streaming video can be watched above.