Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou full fight card, broadcast team revealed

The Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight card has now been revealed with three undercard bouts and a co-main event prior to the showdown between “The Gypsy King” and “The Predator.”
The pay-per-view card will kick off at 2 p.m. ET from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
In the co-main event, undefeated British fighters Fabio Wardley and David Adeleye square off in a 12-round clash just ahead of Fury vs. Ngannou.
One-time WBO interim heavyweight title challenger Joseph Parker, who also trains alongside Fury, will make his return against Canadian fighter Simon Kean in a 10-round fight.
Undefeated prospect Arslanbek Makhmudov, who holds a perfect 17-0 record with 16 knockouts, takes on Junior Anthony Wright in a 10-round fight.
Finally, 18-year-old British heavyweight prospect Moses Itauma engages in a six-round fight against Istvan Bernath.
As for the broadcast team, ESPN announced that Joe Tessitore will handle play-by-play duties and he’ll be joined by Hall of Fame boxer Timothy Bradley Jr. along with Bernardo Osuna and Brett Okamoto.
The full card airs on pay-per-view for $79.99 with Fury and Ngannou capping off the night in a 10-round heavyweight main event.
MAIN EVENT: Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou
Fabio Wardley vs. David Adeleye
Joseph Parker vs. Simon Kean
Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Junior Anthony Wright
Moses Itauma vs. Istvan Bernath
Get the latest gear
- 2023 Panini Prizm UFC Factory Sealed Retail Blaster Box
- 2023 Panini Select UFC Factory Sealed Retail Blaster Box
- Islam Makhachev Walkout Jersey
- UFC Fanatics Single Glove Display Case
- 2022 Panini Donruss Optic Retail Blaster Box
- 2023 Donruss UFC Retail Blaster Box
- Miesha Tate UFC Authentic Plaque
- Brock Lesnar WWE Home Sweet Home Collage
Loading comments...