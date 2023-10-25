 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou full fight card, broadcast team revealed

By Damon Martin
Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou Press Conference Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight card has now been revealed with three undercard bouts and a co-main event prior to the showdown between “The Gypsy King” and “The Predator.”

The pay-per-view card will kick off at 2 p.m. ET from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In the co-main event, undefeated British fighters Fabio Wardley and David Adeleye square off in a 12-round clash just ahead of Fury vs. Ngannou.

One-time WBO interim heavyweight title challenger Joseph Parker, who also trains alongside Fury, will make his return against Canadian fighter Simon Kean in a 10-round fight.

Undefeated prospect Arslanbek Makhmudov, who holds a perfect 17-0 record with 16 knockouts, takes on Junior Anthony Wright in a 10-round fight.

Finally, 18-year-old British heavyweight prospect Moses Itauma engages in a six-round fight against Istvan Bernath.

As for the broadcast team, ESPN announced that Joe Tessitore will handle play-by-play duties and he’ll be joined by Hall of Fame boxer Timothy Bradley Jr. along with Bernardo Osuna and Brett Okamoto.

The full card airs on pay-per-view for $79.99 with Fury and Ngannou capping off the night in a 10-round heavyweight main event.

MAIN EVENT: Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou

Fabio Wardley vs. David Adeleye

Joseph Parker vs. Simon Kean

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Junior Anthony Wright

Moses Itauma vs. Istvan Bernath

