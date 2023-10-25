Rankings Show: Islam’s coronation, Khamzat confusion, Usman’s middleweight ceiling, plus a 2023 year-end preview

Islam Makhachev’s monster win at UFC 294 did the impossible — it actually made the MMA Fighting crew agree on something!

Mike Heck and Jed Meshew join co-hosts Shaun Al-Shatti and Alexander K. Lee this week to sift through the wreckage of UFC 294 and put Makhachev’s knockout victory over Alexander Volkanovski into perspective. Is Makhachev the best damn fighter in the world? Did he sneak into pole position for 2023’s Fighter of the Year? And will he become the first UFC lightweight in history to hit more than three defenses? Then, the gang plays a rollicking round of “What The F*** Are We Supposed To Do With Khamzat Chimaev?”, look ahead to the loaded year-end schedule, say goodbye to a big name in the rankings, and much more.

