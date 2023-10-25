 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Tyson Fury, Charles Oliveira, Tom Aspinall, Alistair Overeem, Mike Breeden, and more

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: The great Alistair Overeem stops by to catch up with his old pal.

1:30 p.m.: Lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury previews his showdown against Francis Ngannou this Saturday.

2 p.m.: Charles Oliveira gives an update on his return timetable and discusses the chaos of the past few weeks.

2:30 p.m.: Mike Breeden looks back at his DMX-inspired win at UFC 294.

3 p.m.: Tom Aspinall reacts to fighting for the interim heavyweight title at UFC 295.

3:30 p.m.: All your questions are answered in the latest edition of On the Nose.

4:30 p.m.: The Parlay Boys break down our best bets for the combat sports weekend.

