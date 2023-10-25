The MMA Hour with Tyson Fury, Charles Oliveira, Tom Aspinall, Alistair Overeem, Mike Breeden, and more

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: The great Alistair Overeem stops by to catch up with his old pal.

1:30 p.m.: Lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury previews his showdown against Francis Ngannou this Saturday.

2 p.m.: Charles Oliveira gives an update on his return timetable and discusses the chaos of the past few weeks.

2:30 p.m.: Mike Breeden looks back at his DMX-inspired win at UFC 294.

3 p.m.: Tom Aspinall reacts to fighting for the interim heavyweight title at UFC 295.

3:30 p.m.: All your questions are answered in the latest edition of On the Nose.

4:30 p.m.: The Parlay Boys break down our best bets for the combat sports weekend.

