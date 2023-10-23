Jared Cannonier explains injury that prevented him from fighting Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294

Jared Cannonier suffered an injury that has cost him two big fights.

In the scramble to find a replacement opponent for Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294, officials considered a number of options, eventually deciding on former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman to step in for Paulo Costa. Chimaev went on to defeat Usman via majority decision.

As reported by ESPN, Cannonier actually received the call first and after the middleweight contender agreed to the bout, UFC CEO Dana White actually recorded an announcement for Cannonier vs. Chimaev that was to go out on social media. Unfortunately for Cannonier, he suffered an injury in training shortly after.

“I got the call to step in to fight Chimaev,” Cannonier said in an interview with Submission Radio (transcription via Denis Shkuratov). “Unfortunately, before I could tell my manager to tell the UFC ‘Yes,’ I had injured myself. So I wasn’t able to take that fight on 10 days. They called me on the 10th. They called me, offered me that fight before they offered it to Usman, they offered it to me. So it would have been me. It could have easily been me.”

Cannonier would have been a more obvious choice than Usman. “Tha Killa Gorilla” has been a mainstay in the middleweight top 10 since 2018, logging a 7-2 record in the division with his only losses being to Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. He is only 10 months removed from recent split decision win over current champion Sean Strickland.

In June, Cannonier knocked off another top opponent in Marvin Vettori, winning a one-sided unanimous decision after landing the most significant strikes (241) in a UFC middleweight bout. With all those accolades, Cannonier could do nothing but watch as another fighter jumped on the opportunity that was now out of his reach.

“I cringed a little bit watching that fight,” Cannonier said of Chimaev vs. Usman before elaborating on his injury. “It was Oct. 10, I’m on my way to practice. I pull up to the MMA Lab, get ready to do some grappling practice. And as I’m pulling in to get ready to get out, I get a call from my manager that’s saying, ‘Hey, Costa’s out. They’re offering you the opportunity to come in, and if you win, you get the title fight,’ which has been my stance from the start. When they asked me after I broke that record in June, will you fight Khamzat to welcome him to the division? I’m like, ‘No, not to welcome him to the division. I’ll fight him for my title shot.’ He’s not a middleweight. He’s not a ranked middleweight. He doesn’t get me to the title shot. That’s why I just got through fighting the No. 3 middleweight in Marvin Vettori. Now if you ask me, ‘Would you fight him for a title shot?’ Hell yeah, I’ll fight him for a title shot. And that’s what I said in that interview.

“So finally, 10 days before the fight, they give me the call—11 days before the fight they give me the call and say, ‘OK, we’ll give you a title shot. And I’m like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it. But let me go ahead and discuss this with my coaches like we always do and I’ll call you back with an emphatic yes.’ But not 40 minutes into practice, we’re working, I get hit with a mat return. I’m getting up, we’re working get-ups and stuff—Of course we’re working get-ups, right? Because I’m not expecting to not get taken down by Khamzat. I’m expecting that this guy’s going to be able to take me down, but he’s not going to be able to keep me down. And the answer in my mind is always no, they’re never able to keep me down, and he ain’t no different. So that’s why I was working get-ups—And I got up, I got hit with a mat return. And when I hit the mat, I hit the mat in the way to where my left hip and my right foot hit the mat at the same time and just the downward force of me hitting the ground in that manner went right to my MCL, tore the MCL. I got the MRI, verified it. So this opportunity had slipped by me. Not only an hour after receiving the opportunity, does it slip through my hands in that manner.”

Making matters worse, Cannonier expects to be out for at least five months. So not only was he unable to fight Chimaev, but that diagnosis means that he is now out of a previously scheduled bout against Roman Dolidze that was to take place on Dec. 2.

Cannonier turns 40 in March and he’s unsure of what will be waiting for him when he returns to action.

“As hard as it was, I had to pull out of that [Chimaev] fight,” Cannonier said. “As hard as it’s going to be, I may have to pull out of this next fight with Dolidze. Where does that put me when I come back? I don’t know. Hopefully, I don’t have to be the second or third choice to fight these type of guys because I’m here to hurt people. I just broke a record. I’m only getting better at doing that. I’m building on that.

“So please hear me when I say this, Mick, Dana, Hunter, and to all these fighters, I know you guys want the entertainment aspect, but that pain I’m going to implement in my fights, is going to be satiation enough for the crowd, it’s going to be enough to draw the attention, it’s going to spark that primal thing in people. That’s not going to go away, that’s not going be trivial, it’s going to be real.”

One thing Cannonier is sure of is that Chimaev doesn’t deserve to move ahead of him in the middleweight contenders’ line. Chimaev returned to the 185-pound division after an uneven run at welterweight that was capped off by a nine-pound weight miss for a bout with Nate Diaz that forced last September’s UFC 279 main card lineup to be reshuffled (Chimaev instead fought and defeated Kevin Holland in a 180-pound catchweight bout).

That said, if Chimaev gets a shot at Strickland, Cannonier knows why.

“I don’t think—No, he didn’t do anything to deserve a middleweight title,” Cannonier said. “They’re only doing it for pay-per-views, for the entertainment aspect. Because that’s what the populace likes, that’s what they eat up. I guess when you’re dealing with a bunch of morons all they want to do is see clowns jump around, dance around, and do all kinds of craziness. Like I said, I’m here to fight and that’s what I bring to the table. I’m not going to sit here and bark and scream on the microphone and that’s it and try to bank off of that.

“That’s what the UFC wants, that’s what the world wants. Chimaev is just doing his thing, I’m not saying he’s a clown. He’s doing his f****** thing, the dude’s an animal. I’m not going to take anything away from any of the competitors, but it’s a crazy world we live in and I’m sitting right here waiting to break some more records, waiting to break some more heads. As soon as this knee gets ready I’m going to be doing it again. So they can only avoid eye contact with me for so long. When you see a f****** thing walk in the room and you don’t want to make eye contact, what does that say?”

Watch Cannonier’s interview with Submission Radio below.