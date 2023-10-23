 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Francis Ngannou, Paulo Costa, Johnny Walker, Devin Haney in studio, and more

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We take a closer look at what happened at UFC 294.

2 p.m.: Johnny Walker explains what happened during his fight at UFC 294.

2:30 p.m.: Francis Ngannou discusses his upcoming showdown with Tyson Fury.

3 p.m.: Paulo Costa updates us on his injury and his thoughts about UFC 294.

3:30 p.m.: Devin Haney drops by in studio to preview his WBC super lightweight title against Regis Prograis.

4:10 p.m.: The parlay boys recap their most recent selection.

