The MMA Hour with Francis Ngannou, Paulo Costa, Johnny Walker, Devin Haney in studio, and more

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We take a closer look at what happened at UFC 294.

2 p.m.: Johnny Walker explains what happened during his fight at UFC 294.

2:30 p.m.: Francis Ngannou discusses his upcoming showdown with Tyson Fury.

3 p.m.: Paulo Costa updates us on his injury and his thoughts about UFC 294.

3:30 p.m.: Devin Haney drops by in studio to preview his WBC super lightweight title against Regis Prograis.

4:10 p.m.: The parlay boys recap their most recent selection.

