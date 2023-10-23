Morning Report: Sean Strickland unloads on Khamzat Chimaev, says ‘he doesn’t f****** deserve’ title shot

Sean Strickland has a very straightforward opinion on his first possible title defense.

The next UFC middleweight title fight was seemingly decided at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi this past Saturday. Always slated to compete in the evening’s co-main event, the undefeated super-talent, Khamzat Chimaev, lost his original opponent Paulo Costa to a bad staph infection on roughly 10 days' notice. Enter the former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman to save the day and make the fight an 185-pound title eliminator, according to UFC President Dana White.

In the end, Chimaev (13-0) bested the all-time great Usman via a hard-fought majority decision, establishing himself in his new primary division. With all the factors considered, however, the champion Strickland doesn’t see it as a win worthy of a title shot at 185 pounds.

“The only thing I like about Chimaev is that he sells fights,” Strickland said on UFC Fight Pass’s Extar Rounds. “For some reason, people f****** like him or don’t like him. I don’t know. To me, he’s a f****** paycheck. He sells a lot of fights. People pay to watch but he f****** hasn’t earned it.

“He doesn’t f****** deserve it but here we are. Give it to him. He sells a lot of fights. I’ll go f****** fight the man for five rounds. But no, he has not earned it. He doesn’t f****** deserve it and getting a decision with a welterweight off the couch does not f****** earning it.”

Strickland captured the division’s title with a big upset win over Israel Adesanya via unanimous decision at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia last month. The win instantly shook up middleweight and possibilities fans could expect to see atop the weight class. Like Usman, Strickland wasn’t the originally planned opponent for Adesanya as Dricus du Plessis was in line to challenge for the title until a foot injury prevented him from making the date.

Du Plessis remains on the outside looking in on the title talks while Adesanya also sits idle, taking some time off. Therefore, Chimaev is in a prime position to get his opportunity but the reaction from Strickland is a somewhat surprising one because the pair have previously trained together in Las Vegas. When apart in the time since, however, all bets now seem off.

“Let me tell you about Chimaev, guys. This is a true story,” Strickland said. “Since we’re gonna talk about training, one day I made fun of a Chechnyan and he misunderstood what I said. It was more of like a compliment to the fighter and he sent me a message, talking s***, and I said, ‘Chimaev, you misunderstood but I will see you tomorrow at 3 o’clock, gloves or no gloves, turn up.’ Then guess what? No show. No answer. We talked it out. He’s like, ‘No, no, no. It’s okay, we talk about it.’

“Here’s the thing about Chimaev, the man can f****** fight. We all know that. He beat Usman to a decision. Usman, old, retired, but whatever. He still did it. But me and him are f****** different. Chimaev could be right here and I will fight that man to the death, knowing I’m gonna die. That ain’t f****** Chimaev, dude.”

FINAL THOUGHTS

I didn’t quite expect Strickland to go so nuclear on Chimaev like that with all things considered. Is that champ mentality kicking in already? Time to play the game.

