On To the Next One: What’s next for Islam Makhachev, Khamzat Chimaev after UFC 294?

What’s next for Islam Makhachev following his incredible knockout victory over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294 on Saturday? What about Khamzat Chimaev after gutting out a majority decision win over former UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman?

Following Saturday’s return to Abu Dhabi for rhe UFC, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee attempt to answer those questions from a matchmaking perspective. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Volkanovski and Usman following their defeats, along with Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker after their bizarre no-contest, Ikram Aliskerov following his brutal opening round finish of Warlley Alves, Said Nurmagomedov after his quick submission win over Muin Gafurov in the main card opener, and more.

Watch the UFC 294 edition of On To the Next One in the video above. Audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.