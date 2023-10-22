UFC 294 video: Alexander Volkanovski, Islam Makhachev share candid backstage moment

Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski had some heated moments in the buildup to their UFC 294 rematch, but they were all class in the aftermath of Saturday’s pay-per-view.

Featherweight champ Volkanovski went backstage to congratulate Makhachev after the lightweight champ’s brutal head-kick knockout in the first round. Makhachev was gracious in accepting Volkanovski’s congratulations.

Volkanovski took the lightweight title rematch on less than two weeks’ notice, stepping in for an injured Charles Oliveira, who was forced to withdraw from the event due to a cut on his eyebrow. UFC CEO Dana White said afterward that Oliveira was the logical choice for Makhachev’s next title defense, though he cautioned that the promotion’s plans could change.

Makhachev’s knockout marked the second defense of his lightweight title after submitting Oliveira to win the vacant belt at UFC 280. The pupil of retired lightweight champ Khabib Nurmaogmedov is on a 13-fight winning streak, the longest active streak of any UFC fighter.