 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Victoria Dudakova fought at UFC 294 with hidden staph infection: ‘My butt is completely bloodied up right now’

By MMA Fighting Staff
/ new

ABU DHABI — Victoria Dudakova discusses her UFC 294 win over Jinh Yu Frey and reveals a staph infection she hid from officials before the fight.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting