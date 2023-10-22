Victoria Dudakova fought at UFC 294 with hidden staph infection: ‘My butt is completely bloodied up right now’

ABU DHABI — Victoria Dudakova discusses her UFC 294 win over Jinh Yu Frey and reveals a staph infection she hid from officials before the fight.
Get the latest gear
- 2023 Panini Prizm UFC Factory Sealed Retail Blaster Box
- 2023 Panini Select UFC Factory Sealed Retail Blaster Box
- Islam Makhachev Walkout Jersey
- UFC Fanatics Single Glove Display Case
- 2022 Panini Donruss Optic Retail Blaster Box
- 2023 Donruss UFC Retail Blaster Box
- Miesha Tate UFC Authentic Plaque
- Brock Lesnar WWE Home Sweet Home Collage
Loading comments...