Dillon Danis released from Bellator MMA contract

Dillon Danis is a free agent after getting released from his contract with Bellator MMA.

Bellator officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Saturday following an initial report on Twitter from Ariel Helwani.

Danis only fought under the Bellator banner twice, his only two professional MMA bouts, however his last fight took place all the way back in 2019. The multi-time grappling champion scored a pair of submission wins, although he was obviously still very early in his career, with his two opponents holding a combined 5-8 record.

Following his most recent fight in 2019, Danis dealt with injuries that prevented him from making his return, although that didn’t stop him from eventually pursuing a side career as part of the influencer boxing scene.

While he failed to make it to his first scheduled fight against KSI, Danis did climb into the ring for a six-rounder against Logan Paul, which he ultimately lost by disqualification after a lackluster outing. Danis filed an appeal over that decision.

Before and after the Paul fight, Danis spoke often about his desire to eventually compete in the UFC, although it’s unclear if the promotion would have interest in a 2-0 fighter who hasn’t competed in MMA for more than four years.

Of course, Danis maintains a close friendship with UFC superstar Conor McGregor, so anything is possible when it comes to future opportunities in MMA.