UFC 294 post-fight show: Reaction to Islam Makhachev’s stunning knockout, Khamzat Chimaev’s return

Islam Makhachev got his closure against Alexander Volkanovski, and he did it in incredibly brutal fashion as he knocked the featherweight champion out to cap off UFC 294 and retain his lightweight title.

Following a wild UFC pay-per-view event, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaheen Al-Shatti, and Jed Meshew react to Makhachev’s incredible performance, his spot in the pound-for-pound discussion, if Justin Gaethje or Charles Oliveira should be next, where Volkanovski goes, and the 145-pound titleholder wanting to turn right around in January to fight Ilia Topuria despite getting finished the way that he did. Additionally, the panel discusses Khamzat Chimaev’s majority decision win over Kamaru Usman in the co-main event, if there’s more questions than answers following his first bout in 13 months, how a fight with middleweight champ Sean Strickland could go, the wild shenanigans from the referees, the cage side doctor, multiple fighters revealing staph infections, and much more.

Watch the UFC 294 post-fight show above, or an audio-only version of the show can also be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever else you get your pods.