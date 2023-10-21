UFC 294 post-fight bonuses: 4 ‘Performance of the Night’ awards are handed out

Four fighters earned $50,000 bonuses for “Performance of the Night” following UFC 294, UFC CEO Dana White announced.
The quartet all finished their fights, three of them shining on the pay-per-view main card of Saturday’s event at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
Below is the list of bonus-winners at UFC 294:
- Muhammad Mokaev: The Dagestani flyweight submitted Tim Elliott in the third round of a competitive fight with an arm-triangle choke, earning his second post-fight bonus in his fifth UFC appearance.
- Said Nurmagomedov: The Dagestani bantamweight slept Muin Gafurov with a first-round guillotine choke, taking home his second UFC performance bonus. It was his fourth first-round finish in the octagon.
- Ikram Aliskerov: The Dagestani middleweight nailed Warlley Alves with a flying knee to set up a first-round finish, picking up his first post-fight bonus and second straight UFC finish.
- Islam Makhachev: The Dagestani lightweight champion defended his title with a brutal head-kick knockout in his rematch with Alexander Volkanovski, picking up his fourth post-fight bonus.
