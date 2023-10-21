UFC 294 video: Man leaps from stands to attack Paulo Costa, Costa responds

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa didn’t fight in the cage at UFC 294, but he somehow got into one outside it on Saturday at Etihad Arena.

Cameras caught Costa defending himself against multiple people, one of whom launched himself toward the Brazilian one-time title challenger as UFC security intervened. It was unclear who the people were or how the confrontation started.

Check out video of the skirmish below, which Costa posted to his account with a caption warning Khamzat Chimaev, his originally scheduled opponent.

“Don’t mess with me lil chenchen I send you back home with smack straight in ur big forehead my right arm is working already.”

Costa was not received warmly by the crowd on Saturday, getting booed by the crowd. He was forced to withdraw from Saturday’s pay-per-view event, prompting the UFC to book ex-welterweight champ Kamaru Usman against his originally scheduled opponent, Chimaev.

Costa repeatedly indicated he would fight despite reports of his removal from the card, but it was later revealed his scratch was due to a staph infection that required three separate surgeries and briefly hospitalized him. He posted several photos after his removal that showed rapid improvement in his elbow where the infection first took root.

Chimaev went on to outpoint Usman via majority decision, extending his winning streak. Costa hasn’t fought since August 2022, when he outpointed ex-champ Luke Rockhold at UFC 278.