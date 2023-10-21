‘That dude nasty’: Fighters react to Islam Makhachev’s knockout of Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294

UFC lightweight Islam Makhachev left no doubts about the superior fighter in his rematch with Alexander Volkanovski, stopping the featherweight champion via head kick at the 3:06 mark of UFC 294’s headliner.
Volkanovski, fighting on 11 days’ notice, spent much of the first round wrestling for position with Makhachev before getting caught with the kick, which sailed over his guard and sent him to the canvas. Makhachev pounded away with hammerfists to close the show.
Here’s what fighters had to say about Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 at UFC 294.
He was always susceptible to that vs a southpaw.— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 21, 2023
I’m next— Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) October 21, 2023
That could be career changing !— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) October 21, 2023
Looked very sharp @MAKHACHEVMMA— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 21, 2023
Wowwww. What a performance— LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) October 21, 2023
Islams that dude nasty head kick— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 21, 2023
Kapow. What a finish from Makhachev! #UFC294— Nicolas “Danish Dynamite” Dalby (@DalbyMMA) October 21, 2023
Oh fuck, never expected a head kick ! #ufc294— Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) October 21, 2023
Islam ✅— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 21, 2023
Contender of the „Knockout of the year“— Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) October 21, 2023
What a finish by @MAKHACHEVMMA
The No.1 Pound for Pound fighter in the world. #UFC294
October 21, 2023
