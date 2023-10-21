 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘That dude nasty’: Fighters react to Islam Makhachev’s knockout of Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294

By Steven Marrocco
UFC 294: Makhachev v Volkanovski 2 Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC lightweight Islam Makhachev left no doubts about the superior fighter in his rematch with Alexander Volkanovski, stopping the featherweight champion via head kick at the 3:06 mark of UFC 294’s headliner.

Volkanovski, fighting on 11 days’ notice, spent much of the first round wrestling for position with Makhachev before getting caught with the kick, which sailed over his guard and sent him to the canvas. Makhachev pounded away with hammerfists to close the show.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 at UFC 294.

