UFC 294 results: Khamzat Chimaev ekes out majority decision win over Kamaru Usman in grueling co-main event

Khamzat Chimaev nearly scored a finish in the first round but had to endure a grueling pace to eventually secure a majority decision over Kamaru Usman in the UFC 294 co-main event.

When the fight started, Chimaev grabbed onto a takedown and he immediately began punishing Usman with punches and elbows before looking for a submission. It was a dominant opening but after Chimaev didn’t get the stoppage, Usman managed to come back with a strong striking attack that saw him begin to even the score.

A late takedown from Chimaev in the third round likely helped him secure the victory with the judges returning scores reading 29-27, 29-27 and 28-28, which was enough for a majority decision win. Following the win, Chimaev didn’t shout for a title shot but instead asked for peace while paying homage to his opponent.

“I’m a big fan of Usman,” Chimaev said. “He has good coaches, a good team. I didn’t come here for the titles, [I’m here to] make money and be happy.”

It took a matter of seconds for Chimaev to rush forward and grab onto the leg before bringing Usman down to the canvas. Chimaev quickly advanced to take the back as he began raining down shots while Usman played defense from a bad position.

Chimaev maintained his dominance while peppering away with punches and elbows until Usman stood to his feet, which nearly led to a standing rear-naked choke. Usman defended by diving down to the canvas and that broke Chimaev’s grip but he still held onto the same position on the back.

Usman survived to see the second round and he finally started to establish his striking on the restart after popping Chimaev with a well-timed jab. Chimaev’s pace was significantly slower as well, which allowed Usman to set up his combinations with a stinging right hand that came down the middle to tag the Chechen on the chin.

With less than a minute to go in the round, Chimaev managed a late takedown but he couldn’t do much with the position before the horn sounded.

Following the advice from his corner heading into the final five minutes, Usman started getting more aggressive with his strikes and his punches were consistently finding a home. A couple of those shots snapped Chimaev’s head around but he staved off further damage by grabbing onto a leg and bringing Usman back to the canvas.

Despite a dominant position, Chimaev couldn’t do much damage before Usman got back to the feet, which led to a wild flurry just before the fight came to a close. Still that takedown and ground control was enough for two judges to give Chimaev the round, which made the difference in the fight.

Prior to the fight, UFC CEO Dana White declared that the winner would get the next shot at middleweight champion Sean Strickland so that appears to be Chimaev’s next assignment after the biggest win of his career over a welterweight legend in Usman.