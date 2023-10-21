 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘WTF WAS THAT’: Fighters react to bizarre no-contest in Johnny Walker vs. Magomed Ankalaev

By Steven Marrocco
UFC 294: Ankalaev v Walker Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Johnny Walker vs. Magomed Ankalaev promised to be an entertaining light heavyweight scrap, but the UFC 294 bout ended in a no-contest after the cageside doctor declared Walker unable to continue.

It was unclear what Walker told the doctor, who earlier in the night downplayed a groin kick delivered to Victor Henry in another no-contest resulting from an accidental foul. But after a brief interaction with the Brazilian light heavyweight, the doctor declared him unable to continue, and the fight was waved off at the 3:13 mark of the first round.

Walker and Magomed needed a while to get that message, and he and Ankalaev briefly threatened to continue fighting as UFC security and UFC CEO Dana White entered the cage to calm the situation.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the no-contest in Johnny Walker vs. Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 294.

