‘WTF WAS THAT’: Fighters react to bizarre no-contest in Johnny Walker vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Johnny Walker vs. Magomed Ankalaev promised to be an entertaining light heavyweight scrap, but the UFC 294 bout ended in a no-contest after the cageside doctor declared Walker unable to continue.

It was unclear what Walker told the doctor, who earlier in the night downplayed a groin kick delivered to Victor Henry in another no-contest resulting from an accidental foul. But after a brief interaction with the Brazilian light heavyweight, the doctor declared him unable to continue, and the fight was waved off at the 3:13 mark of the first round.

Walker and Magomed needed a while to get that message, and he and Ankalaev briefly threatened to continue fighting as UFC security and UFC CEO Dana White entered the cage to calm the situation.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the no-contest in Johnny Walker vs. Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 294.

Get rid of this doctor immediately #UFC294 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 21, 2023

If this is the same doctor as before he’s involved in some weird situations today . #UFC294 — Nicolas “Danish Dynamite” Dalby (@DalbyMMA) October 21, 2023

get out of the way let them go!!!! — Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) October 21, 2023

Is this doctor fucking everything up or no ? I’m confused — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) October 21, 2023

Doctor comes in says walker you’re not hurt, it didn’t land good haha jokes — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) October 21, 2023

How is that unintentional????? Lol #UFC294 — Pannie Kianzad UFC (@PannieKianzad) October 21, 2023

All jokes aside I may get the question wrong even if I wasn't in a fist fight. But I'm definitely failing what country is abu Dhabi in in the middle of a fight — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) October 21, 2023

Someone kick that doc in the nuts and then ask him where he’s at.. #UFC294 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) October 21, 2023

I’m confused. Can somebody explain it to me please.

Why did the doctor stop the fight?

#UFC294 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) October 21, 2023

WTF WAS THAT… throw a knife to the cage and see who emerge victorious #ufc — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) October 21, 2023

Pretty shitty outcome. They could’ve and should’ve let that continue. #UFC294 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 21, 2023

Soooo does Johnny Walker get fined $10k too? He put his hands on the ref worst than I did. Lol #UFC294 — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) October 21, 2023