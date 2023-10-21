 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Kamaru Usman is the real winner‘: Fighters react to Khamzat Chimaev’s decision over Kamaru Usman at UFC 294

By Steven Marrocco
UFC 294: Usman v Chimaev Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Khamzat Chimaev required a full 15 minutes to get past Kamaru Usman, but he still managed to extend his winning streak at UFC 294.

Chimaev took home two scores of 29-27 for his early domination of Usman on the canvas, while one judge scored it a draw 28-28, likely rewarding Usman’s late surge in the middleweight co-headliner on Saturday at Etihad Arena..

Fighting on two weeks’ notice, Usman performed well not only in a new weight division, but against one of the sport’s most fearsome figures. But Chimaev’s grappling was a step above when it counted.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman on the pay-per-view main card of UFC 294.

