‘Kamaru Usman is the real winner‘: Fighters react to Khamzat Chimaev’s decision over Kamaru Usman at UFC 294

Khamzat Chimaev required a full 15 minutes to get past Kamaru Usman, but he still managed to extend his winning streak at UFC 294.

Chimaev took home two scores of 29-27 for his early domination of Usman on the canvas, while one judge scored it a draw 28-28, likely rewarding Usman’s late surge in the middleweight co-headliner on Saturday at Etihad Arena..

Fighting on two weeks’ notice, Usman performed well not only in a new weight division, but against one of the sport’s most fearsome figures. But Chimaev’s grappling was a step above when it counted.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman on the pay-per-view main card of UFC 294.

Not a tremendous fight. It could have became one over 5 rounds, however. The lack of urgency post sprawling that takedown at the start of round 3 was disappointing and not indicative of what’s on the table with a W. Happy to let opponent back up and re center and tip tap away. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 21, 2023

Not impressed — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) October 21, 2023

The speech was good tho — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) October 21, 2023

Kamaru usman was a champ for a reason… 5 rounds…. With a full camp he beats Chimaev…. Very impressive perfomance by Usman #ufc294 — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) October 21, 2023

Good fight but not a 10-8 #UFC294 — Pannie Kianzad UFC (@PannieKianzad) October 21, 2023

@USMAN84kg is the real winner in my mind.

A performance like that on a short notice. Bravo and thank you! #UFC294 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) October 21, 2023

Two 10-8’s get these fucken guys out of here. When does AI start judging fights? These humans are incompetent. — Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) October 21, 2023

Important win for Chimaev #UFC294 — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) October 21, 2023