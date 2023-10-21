‘Someone should slap that doctor’: Pros react to ugly groin kick stoppage at UFC 294

Victor Henry had the MMA community talking about his fight on Saturday, though probably not in the way that he’d hoped.

The UFC 294 preliminary bout between Henry and Javid Basharat officially ended in a no-contest after Basharat landed an accidental kick to the groin that felled Henry, but that doesn’t tell the whole story.

Henry was given a full five minutes to recover, during which he writhed in the ground in agony and had to deal with a ringside physician who did not seem to believe that Henry had actually been struck below the belt. Eventually, the bout was waved off without a winner.

Fighters reacted with varying levels of disbelief, not only at the doctor’s handling of the situation, but with a few joining in in questioning whether Basharat’s kick landed in the vulnerable area.

