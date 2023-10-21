UFC 294 Video: Mike Breeden goes feral for wild comeback knockout of Anshul Jubli

Mike Breeden, unquestionably, has that dog in him.

“Money” let it all hang out in the third round of his fight with Anshul Jubli at UFC 294, barking and shouting and punching his way to a knockout victory that likely saved his UFC career.

Watch Breeden’s comeback win below.

MIKE BREEDEN WITH THE FIRST KO OF #UFC294



October 21, 2023

Jubli (7-1) was in control for much of the first two rounds as he used his steady striking game to outpoint the aggressive Breeden (11-6). Hindering Breeden even further was a gnarly-looking cut above his eye that he later revealed in his post-fight interview was suffered just two weeks ago.

With Jubli seemingly cruising to a win, Breeden walked out for the final round with a major chip on his shoulder. He could be heard barking like a dog as he amped up his aggression even further and Jubli wilted. Breeden started to land heavy shots and the bout was waved off at the three-minute mark as Breeden cracked Jubli with a hard punch that clearly hurt the Indian fighter.

Breeden finally scored an elusive win in his fourth UFC appearance, with the achievement slightly marred by Breeden missing weight for the lightweight contest by 3.5 pounds. He forfeited 30 percent of his show purse as penalty.

Jubli suffers his first pro loss after becoming the first Indian-born fighter to win a UFC fight when he defeated Jeka Saragih this past February.