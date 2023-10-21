UFC 294 live blog: Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov

This is the UFC 294 live blog for Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov, the bantamweight main card opener on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

No relation to UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov or fellow bantamweight contender Umar, Said Nurmagomedov has nonetheless established himself as one of the best bantamweights in the world since joining the UFC in 2018. Unfortunately for Nurmagomedov, his most recent fight came against the surging Jonathan Martinez, who continued his ascent up the rankings by taking a unanimous decision and sending Nurmagomedov back to the drawing board.

Part of the wave of fighters from Tajikistan making their mark in the UFC, Gafarov entered the promotion as the LFA bantamweight champion, but fell short in his debut against John Castaneda back in June. Now Gafarov gets a second chance to make a first impression as he takes on the highly touted Nurmagomedov.

Check out the UFC 294 main card opener live blog below.