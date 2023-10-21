UFC 294 live blog: Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov

This is the UFC 294 live blog for Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov, the bantamweight main card opener on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.
No relation to UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov or fellow bantamweight contender Umar, Said Nurmagomedov has nonetheless established himself as one of the best bantamweights in the world since joining the UFC in 2018. Unfortunately for Nurmagomedov, his most recent fight came against the surging Jonathan Martinez, who continued his ascent up the rankings by taking a unanimous decision and sending Nurmagomedov back to the drawing board.
Part of the wave of fighters from Tajikistan making their mark in the UFC, Gafarov entered the promotion as the LFA bantamweight champion, but fell short in his debut against John Castaneda back in June. Now Gafarov gets a second chance to make a first impression as he takes on the highly touted Nurmagomedov.
Check out the UFC 294 main card opener live blog below.
Get the latest gear
- 2023 Panini Prizm UFC Factory Sealed Retail Blaster Box
- 2023 Panini Select UFC Factory Sealed Retail Blaster Box
- Islam Makhachev Walkout Jersey
- UFC Fanatics Single Glove Display Case
- 2022 Panini Donruss Optic Retail Blaster Box
- 2023 Donruss UFC Retail Blaster Box
- Miesha Tate UFC Authentic Plaque
- Brock Lesnar WWE Home Sweet Home Collage
Loading comments...