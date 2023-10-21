UFC 294 live blog: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker

This is the UFC 294 live blog for Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker, the light heavyweight main card fight on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

One of the very best light heavyweights in the world today, Ankalaev is unbeaten over his last 10 fights, including a disputed split draw against Jan Blachowicz in their light heavyweight title fight in December. Unfortunately for Ankalaev, that outcome did not endear him to the UFC and instead, the promotion crowned another champion a month later and since then, the combat sambo world champion has been on the outside looking in on the title picture. A win tonight could change that though and get him another crack at UFC gold.

Seen as a future title contender when he made his UFC debut in 2018, Walker had a hot start in the promotion but he began to struggle as he faced upper echelon competition, losing four of five fights between 2019 and 2022. Since getting knocked out by Jamahal Hill in February of 2022 though, Walker has surged, winning three straight, including a unanimous decision victory over former title challenger Anthony Smith back in May. A win over Ankalaev could put him in line for his first shot at UFC gold.

Check out the UFC 294 main card light heavyweight fight live blog below.