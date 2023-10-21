Watch Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman full fight video highlights from the co-main event of UFC 294, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 took place Oct. 21 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Undefeated UFC middleweight Khamzat Chimaev (13-0) took on former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-4) with a 185-pound title shot potentially on the line in the night’s short-notice co-main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Round 1: They open flicking out kicks, but it isn’t long before Chimaev shoots in for a takedown with no setup. Usman defending well, but Chimaev is an animal and he switches to attack the back. He’s riding Usman, who is doing an amazing job of not letting Chimaev take him to the ground. Chimaev just bullies him and gets the hooks in, he’s throwing hammerfists from Usman’s back now. Usman calm, but he’s in trouble.

Chimaev fighting the hands while throwing punches. Usman stuck on his knees, waiting for an opening to explode. Chimaev just continues to pepper him with short punches. He wants the choke, but he’s not forcing it.

Usman stands and Chimaev aggressively goes for the choke now. Chimaev almost gets spiked as Usman drops down, it doesn’t shake Chimaev off though. Pure domination in Round 1, let’s see what Usman has planned for the second.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-8, Chimaev.

Round 2: Tentative start to the round, both guys know that it will only take one move to change the course of the action. Usman sneaks in a jab. Not much to score through the first two minutes of Round 2. Chimaev scores with a low kick. The crowd boos the lack of action. Neither fighter advancing with any significant offense.

Usman throws a right hand out, Chimaev tries to counter with a body shot. High kick from Chimaev is blocked. Usman connects with a 1-2. Those were the best punches of this round.

Less than a minute to go and Chimaev explodes for a takedown. Usman has his head and shoulders locked up, so Chimaev has to explode out to make something happen here. He gets his head out but only seconds before the buzzer sounds.

Have to give that one to Usman because he actually did stuff.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Usman. Overall, 19-18 Chimaev.

Round 3: Chimaev with the early takedown attempt this time, but it is telegraphed from a miles away and Usman easily avoids it. Usman advances and lands a right hand. Chimaev answers with one of his own then goes for a takedown, stuffed. Usman with the jab, Chimaev lands a right. Usman ups the output and he’s landing here.

Chimaev stuffs a takedown attempt. He gets deep on a double leg attempt and there’s the takedown, at last. Half a round to go with Chimaev in Usman’s half guard. There’s a short elbow from Chimaev. He might still have some work to do, but he’s giving the judges a nice visual to go by as he smothers Usman.

Usman very busy from the bottom, not letting Chimaev advance. Chimaev settles for some light ground-and-pound. Punch to the body by Chimaev. Usman doing everything in his power to slip out, he gets to his knees and they’re back on the feet! Thirty seconds left.

They’re swinging at the end of the round and both are connecting, Usman maybe a tad more. Very, very close round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Chimaev. Overall, 29-27 Chimaev.

Khamzat Chimaev def. Kamaru Usman via majority decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28)