Watch Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC 294, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 took place Oct. 21 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (25-1) and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (26-3) faced off with Makhachev’s belt on the line in a short-notice rematch in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Catch the video highlights below.

AND STILLLLLLLLLLLL



ISLAM MAKHACHEV KNOCKS OUT ALEX VOLKANOVSKI WITH THE LEFT HEADKICK



THE SCENES IN ABU DHABI #UFC294 pic.twitter.com/3ug0AIEVyh — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) October 21, 2023

ISLAM MAKHACHEV JUST KNOCKED OUT ALEX VOLKANOVSKI #UFC294 pic.twitter.com/g4bsINLcKM — UFC (@ufc) October 21, 2023

Another shot at history awaits!@AlexVolkanovski enters for a chance at champ-champ status at #UFC294 pic.twitter.com/UxcTgvOUuz — UFC (@ufc) October 21, 2023

Defending the throne once again!@MakhachevMMA looking to close the door on Volkanovski a second time here at #UFC294 pic.twitter.com/RmOfd3GyC4 — UFC (@ufc) October 21, 2023

