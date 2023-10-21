Watch Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC 294, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.
UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 took place Oct. 21 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (25-1) and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (26-3) faced off with Makhachev’s belt on the line in a short-notice rematch in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
Catch the video highlights below.
AND STILLLLLLLLLLLL— Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) October 21, 2023
ISLAM MAKHACHEV KNOCKS OUT ALEX VOLKANOVSKI WITH THE LEFT HEADKICK
THE SCENES IN ABU DHABI #UFC294 pic.twitter.com/3ug0AIEVyh
ISLAM MAKHACHEV JUST KNOCKED OUT ALEX VOLKANOVSKI #UFC294 pic.twitter.com/g4bsINLcKM— UFC (@ufc) October 21, 2023
The beginning of the end #UFC294 pic.twitter.com/KmDUktujOh— UFC (@ufc) October 21, 2023
#UFC294 pic.twitter.com/i9FgTUBAmt— UFC (@ufc) October 21, 2023
Another shot at history awaits!@AlexVolkanovski enters for a chance at champ-champ status at #UFC294 pic.twitter.com/UxcTgvOUuz— UFC (@ufc) October 21, 2023
Defending the throne once again!@MakhachevMMA looking to close the door on Volkanovski a second time here at #UFC294 pic.twitter.com/RmOfd3GyC4— UFC (@ufc) October 21, 2023
THE REMATCH STARTS NOW! #UFC294 pic.twitter.com/YhbAGmLx6k— UFC (@ufc) October 21, 2023
For more on Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2, check out the play-by-play by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.
Round 1: Makhachev out in southpaw, Volk in orthodox and Makhachev takes the center to start. Hand fighting right away and Makhachev starts things off with an inside low kick. He’s backing Volk up, but both men being very patient to start.
Volk showing some feints. Makhachev flashing the counter left hand. Makhachev goes up top with a head kick that lands but Volks eats it well. And Makhachev shoots in for a takedown. Volk stuffs it but Makhachev gets him to the fence in the clinch. Volk flips position and he’s getting busy with left hands. Makhachev tying up and looking for position. Makhachev with some knees in there as well as Volk frames away.
Makhachev lands a nice knee as Volk frames and he pushes Volk back to the fence. Makhachev has a Thai clinch now though and he’s landing some knees. Volk spins him to the fence to kill the clinch and finally gets free. Makhachev lands a kick right out of the gate.
Makhachev pressuring but measured. Volk might be setting up a big counter punch. He’s waiting a lot.!!!
OH MY GOODOODODODODODDD MAKHACHEV LANDS A HEAD KICK AND VOLK IS DOWN. PUNCHES AND IT’S OVER OVER OVER STILL CHAMP
Islam Makhachev def. Alexander Volkanovski via KO (head kick) - 3:06, Round 1
