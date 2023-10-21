 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 full fight video highlights

By Shaun Al-Shatti
UFC 294: Makhachev v Volkanovski 2 Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Watch Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC 294, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 took place Oct. 21 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (25-1) and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (26-3) faced off with Makhachev’s belt on the line in a short-notice rematch in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Catch the video highlights below.

For more on Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2, check out the play-by-play by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.

Round 1: Makhachev out in southpaw, Volk in orthodox and Makhachev takes the center to start. Hand fighting right away and Makhachev starts things off with an inside low kick. He’s backing Volk up, but both men being very patient to start.

Volk showing some feints. Makhachev flashing the counter left hand. Makhachev goes up top with a head kick that lands but Volks eats it well. And Makhachev shoots in for a takedown. Volk stuffs it but Makhachev gets him to the fence in the clinch. Volk flips position and he’s getting busy with left hands. Makhachev tying up and looking for position. Makhachev with some knees in there as well as Volk frames away.

Makhachev lands a nice knee as Volk frames and he pushes Volk back to the fence. Makhachev has a Thai clinch now though and he’s landing some knees. Volk spins him to the fence to kill the clinch and finally gets free. Makhachev lands a kick right out of the gate.

Makhachev pressuring but measured. Volk might be setting up a big counter punch. He’s waiting a lot.!!!

OH MY GOODOODODODODODDD MAKHACHEV LANDS A HEAD KICK AND VOLK IS DOWN. PUNCHES AND IT’S OVER OVER OVER STILL CHAMP

Islam Makhachev def. Alexander Volkanovski via KO (head kick) - 3:06, Round 1

