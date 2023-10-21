UFC 294 live blog: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanvoski 2

This is the UFC 294 live blog for Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanvoski 2, the lightweight title rematch on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

After winning the lightweight title from Charles Oliveira in Abu Dhabi last October, Makhachev was set to run things back with the former champion this weekend, until a cut forced Oliveira out of the bout. Instead, Makhachev now rematches featherweight champion Volkanovski on short notice. Given that their first bout is the current front-runner for Fight of the Year, most fans don’t seem disappointed with the change.

Already established as one of the greatest featherweights of all time, Volkanovski attempted to etch his name into history as a two-division world champion back in February, but came up short to Makhachev. After defending his 145-pound title with a dominant showing over Yair Rodriguez in July, Volkanovski jumped at the opportunity to get his revenge over Makhachev and take advantage of a second shot at double-champ status.

Check out the UFC 294 main event live blog below.