UFC 294 Embedded, episode 6: ‘See you in Valhalla’

By Shaun Al-Shatti
On UFC 294 Embedded episode six, Khamzat Chimaev surprises Jon Anik while cutting weight, then the stars of the weekend weigh in and face off ahead of fight night.

