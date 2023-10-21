UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski live stream watch party

MMA Fighting has a live stream watch party for Saturday’s UFC 294 event, which takes place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The main event features a grudge match for the UFC lightweight title between UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Join MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Conner Burks, and other special guests to watch along with UFC 294 as the main card happens.

In the co-main event, former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will take on undefeated rising star Khamzat Chimaev in a short-notice middleweight contest.

The UFC 294 main card opens with a bantamweight clash between Said Nurmagomedov and Muin Gafurov. It also features a light heavyweight showdown between former title contender Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker, who is on a three-fight win streak.

Watch MMA Fighting’s UFC 293 watch party at 1:45 p.m. ET / 10:45 a.m. PT above.