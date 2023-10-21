The UFC 294 live stream online will have all of the early action from one of the most anticipated cards of the year in Abu Dhabi.
The UFC 294 prelims are to begin at 10 a.m. ET, and the schedule is as follows:
Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev
Mohammad Yahya vs. Trevor Peek
Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry
Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas
Nathaniel Wood vs. Muhammad Naimov
Jinh Yu Frey vs. Viktoriya Dudakova
Bruno Silva vs. Shara Magomedov
In the main event, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will put his belt on the line against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. The main card will begin at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
