The UFC 294 live stream online will have all of the early action from one of the most anticipated cards of the year in Abu Dhabi.

The UFC 294 prelims are to begin at 10 a.m. ET, and the schedule is as follows:

Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev

Mohammad Yahya vs. Trevor Peek

Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry

Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas

Mike Breeden vs. Anshul Jubli

Nathaniel Wood vs. Muhammad Naimov

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Viktoriya Dudakova

Bruno Silva vs. Shara Magomedov

In the main event, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will put his belt on the line against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. The main card will begin at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ pay-per-view.