UFC 294 start time, TV schedule for Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2

The UFC 294 start time and TV schedule for the Makhachev vs. Volkanovski event at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday night is below.

The fight card is broken into two different parts and airs on multiple mediums. This post helps explain which fights are airing where and at which times.

The event kicks off with an eight-fight early preliminary card at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN+, headlined by a flyweight fight between Tim Elliott and Muhammad Mokaev.

Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev

Mohammad Yahya vs. Trevor Peek

Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry

Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas

Mike Breeden vs. Anshul Jubli

Nathaniel Wood vs. Muhammad Naimov

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Viktoriya Dudakova

Bruno Silva vs. Shara Magomedov

The ESPN+ pay-per-view will be at 2 p.m. ET and is headlined by a lightweight title rematch between UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will face Khamzat Chimaev in the co-main event in a middleweight contest.

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov