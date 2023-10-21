UFC 294 Results: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2

MMA Fighting has UFC 294 results for the Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 event, live blogs of the entire main card, and more from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
In the main event, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev puts his belt on the line against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in a short-notice rematch. Volkanovski and Makhachev are MMA Fighting’s top two male pound-for-pound fighters in the world. Makhachev defeated Volkanovski via unanimous decision in a Fight of the Year contender this past February.
Khamzat Chimaev meets former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in the short-notice middleweight co-main event.
Check out the UFC 294 results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ at 2 p.m. ET)
Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski
Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker
Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves
Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 10 a.m. ET)
Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev
Mohammad Yahya vs. Trevor Peek
Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry
Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas
Nathaniel Wood vs. Muhammad Naimov
Jinh Yu Frey vs. Viktoriya Dudakova
Get the latest gear
- 2023 Panini Prizm UFC Factory Sealed Retail Blaster Box
- 2023 Panini Select UFC Factory Sealed Retail Blaster Box
- Islam Makhachev Walkout Jersey
- UFC Fanatics Single Glove Display Case
- 2022 Panini Donruss Optic Retail Blaster Box
- 2023 Donruss UFC Retail Blaster Box
- Miesha Tate UFC Authentic Plaque
- Brock Lesnar WWE Home Sweet Home Collage
Loading comments...