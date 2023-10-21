UFC 294 Results: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2

MMA Fighting has UFC 294 results for the Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 event, live blogs of the entire main card, and more from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

In the main event, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev puts his belt on the line against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in a short-notice rematch. Volkanovski and Makhachev are MMA Fighting’s top two male pound-for-pound fighters in the world. Makhachev defeated Volkanovski via unanimous decision in a Fight of the Year contender this past February.

Khamzat Chimaev meets former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in the short-notice middleweight co-main event.

Check out the UFC 294 results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 2 p.m. ET)

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 10 a.m. ET)

Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev

Mohammad Yahya vs. Trevor Peek

Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry

Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas

Mike Breeden vs. Anshul Jubli

Nathaniel Wood vs. Muhammad Naimov

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Viktoriya Dudakova

Bruno Silva vs. Shara Magomedov