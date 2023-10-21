Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski full fight video is available once more ahead of UFC 294’s short-notice rematch between two of the most talented fighters in the world.

Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 takes place Saturday, Oct. 21, at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Makhachev, the UFC lightweight champion, was originally scheduled to face former champion Charles Oliveira in a much-anticipated rematch, however plans changed once Oliveira suffered a nasty cut above his right eye less than two weeks prior to UFC 294. With Oliveira medically unable to compete, Volkanovski stepped in as a replacement, securing the rematch he’s called for since falling short against Makhachev at UFC 284.

Volkanovski is currently the UFC featherweight champion and MMA Fighting’s top male pound-for-pound fighter in the sport.

The first iteration of Makhachev vs. Volkanovski was an instant classic that remains in pole position for 2023’s Fight of the Year.

Check out Makhachev vs. Volkanovski full fight video above to catch up before UFC 294.