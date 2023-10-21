Khamzat Chimaev fires back at Bo Nickal, says callout is ‘big bulls***’

Khamzat Chimaev isn’t biting on Bo Nickal’s boast.

The undefeated Nickal recently called out Chimaev, saying that he was “disappointed” the UFC didn’t offer him as a replacement opponent for Chimaev at UFC 294 this Saturday. Chimaev was originally supposed to fight Paulo Costa, but with Costa withdrawing due to an infection, Chimaev now fights former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Nickal has had no shortage of confidence since making his pro MMA debut just 16 months ago, but coming off of a decorated collegiate wrestling career, he has justified the hype with several spectacular performances.

Chimaev was asked about Nickal’s callout at UFC 294 media day and “The Wolf” sounds more than happy to to see how their wrestling would compare in an MMA fight.

“I think big bulls***, this guy,” Chimaev said. “I don’t know what he’s saying. He’s not wrestling for the points, man. Here, we don’t play wrestling.

“I don’t care if somebody takes me down, I’m going to come up and smash his face. I don’t think this guy is going to come to the cage and come and take me down. It’s not wrestling. We don’t stay like wrestlers.”

Nickal’s name was brought up after Chimaev was asked what he thought of Usman’s wrestling. Another fighter with a strong wrestling background, Usman has shown elite takedown defense in his 17-fight UFC career, a run that saw him win his first 15 fights for the promotion and reign as welterweight champion from 2010-2022.

Chimaev evoked the name of the great Khabib Nurmagomedov to explain why he’s confident in his grappling heading into Saturday.

“It’s American wrestling, I’m mountain wrestling,” Chimaev said. “It’s a big difference. Actually, remember what Khabib did to [Justin] Gaethje? I’ve seen some videos of Gaethje and Usman wrestling. They wrestle, like 50-50 maybe, maybe Usman did a little better. Then Khabib shows wrestling skills, our skills, everyone knows I’m almost the same style of wrestling, me and Khabib, and it’s going to be the same s***.”

When Chimaev steps into the cage at UFC 294, it will mark just his third fight since 2021. That’s a steep decline in activity for a fighter who debuted with three finishes in a three-month span back in 2020. A serious bout of COVID-19 put Chimaev’s career in jeopardy two years ago, but since then the fighter has claimed he’s been ready to compete.

So why has he fought so infrequently?

“I don’t know, same question for you guys, for Dana White, for UFC,” Chimaev said. “I can show a lot of messages to these guys, ‘Give me a fight. Give me a fight. I want to fight.’

“I want to fight the best guys and they want to put in somebody who has the name. The guys who are nobody, a lot of guys, young guys, new guys [say], ‘I want to fight Khamzat,’ but they didn’t do anything to fight with me. It’s not fun to watch if I’m going to smash somebody that nobody knows. It’s not going to make money for UFC as well, that’s why I think it’s all the wrong time.”