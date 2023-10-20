 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 294 Embedded, episode 5: ‘This is what I live for’

By Shaun Al-Shatti
On UFC 294 Embedded episode five, Johnny Walker enjoys the sights and sounds in the hotel pool, and the quartet of Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski, Kamaru Usman, and Khamzat Chimaev delight the fans at open workouts. Then, Usman enjoys island life, Makhachev and Belal Muhammad train at Khabib Nurmagomedov’s gym, and the stars of Saturday face off at UFC 294’s pre-fight press conference.

