UFC 294 preview show: Can Alexander Volkanovski, Kamaru Usman shock Islam Makhachev, Khamzat Chimaev?

UFC 294 is headlined by a rematch of arguably the best fight of 2023: UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev vs. featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski. With Volkanovski stepping in on 12 days’ notice, will he be able to avenge to sole loss of his UFC career?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaheen Al-Shatti, and Alexander K. Lee preview the second meeting between the pound-for-pound greats, what a win for both guys mean, and give predictions for who leaves Abu Dhabi with the 155-pound title. Additionally, they discuss the intriguing middleweight co-main event between former welterweight champ Kamaru Usman and the returning Khamzat Chimaev, stakes in the light heavyweight featured bout, along with under-the-radar storylines for Saturday’s early slate of fights, and more.

Catch the UFC 294 preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.