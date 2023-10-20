Heck of a Morning: What’s next for Islam Makhachev if he beats Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294?

Islam Makhachev could hold two wins over one of the best fighters on the planet in the same year when he faces featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294 on Saturday. With the current lightweight titleholder teasing a move to 170, should he be victorious against Volkanovski again, is that the best course of action?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck attempts to answer that question, along with defending the welterweight move should Makhachev choose to do so, but under one condition. Additionally, listener questions include Khamzat Chimaev’s return against Kamaru Usman, which fighter outside of the top-two fights needs an impressive performance most, the UFC debut of Shara Magomedov, Muhammad Mokaev vs. Tim Elliott, if the main and co-main eventers will end their careers as top-20 all-time fighters, and more.

