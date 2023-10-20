UFC 294 weigh-in results: Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski official for rematch; two fighters miss weight

Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski are ready for battle.

The two pound-for-pound greats successfully made weight on Friday morning in Abu Dhabi at UFC 294’s official weigh-ins. Makhachev, the reigning UFC lightweight champion, tipped the scales at 155 pounds, while UFC featherweight champion Volkanovski came in a half-pound lighter, weighing 154.5 pounds for his second attempt at champ-champ status.

Volkanovski stepped into UFC 294’s main event as a replacement for Charles Oliveira on less than two weeks’ notice after Oliveira suffered a nasty cut above his right eye.

Makhachev edged Volkanovski via unanimous decision this past February in an instant classic to make the first defense of his UFC lightweight title. Makhachev and Volkanovski both tipped the scales at identical weights for their first bout as they did on Friday.

UFC lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot also weighed in at 155 pounds as a backup fighter for the lightweight championship main event.

UFC 294 takes place Saturday, Oct. 21, at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

In the co-main event, former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman weighed in at 184.5 pounds for his short-notice middleweight debut against Khamzat Chimaev (185.5).

Two fighters on the preliminary card missed weight. Mike Breeden came in 3.5 pounds heavy for his lightweight bout against Anshul Jubli (155.5), and Viktoriya Dudakova (116.6) came in .6 pounds heavy for her strawweight bout against Jinh Yu Frey (116).

See UFC 294 official weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 2 p.m. ET)

Islam Makhachev (155) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (154.5)

Kamaru Usman (184.5) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (185.5)

Magomed Ankalaev (206) vs. Johnny Walker (205)

Ikram Aliskerov (186) vs. Warlley Alves (185.5)

Said Nurmagomedov (136) vs. Muin Gafurov (135.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 10 a.m. ET)

Tim Elliott (126) vs. Muhammad Mokaev (126)

Mohammad Yahya (156) vs. Trevor Peek (155.5)

Javid Basharat (136) vs. Victor Henry (136)

Abu Azaitar (186) vs. Sedriques Dumas (186)

Mike Breeden (159.5)* vs. Anshul Jubli (155.5)

Nathaniel Wood (146) vs. Muhammad Naimov (145.5)

Jinh Yu Frey (116) vs. Viktoriya Dudakova (116.6)**

Bruno Silva (186) vs. Shara Magomedov (186)

*Breeden missed weight by 3.5 pounds

**Dudakova missed weight by .6 pounds