Video: Gordon Ryan scores armbar in dominant performance, reveals spot-on pre-fight prediction

Gordon Ryan called his shot as only he can.

The main event of Sunday’s Who’s No. 1 grappling card was headlined by Ryan facing Patrick Gaudio. Ryan was in vintage form as he dominated Gaudio before finishing with a surgical armbar submission.

Watch Ryan’s incredible performance below.

Gordon Ryan wins by arm bar pic.twitter.com/DGMPgGtvN3 — D (@D_The_Husband) October 2, 2023

Ryan effortlessly sliced through Gaudio’s defenses before isolating the arm and forcing the tap. As is often the case with Ryan’s matches, it looked like he could have finished Gaudio with whatever technique he chose.

That may explain why Ryan was so confident about his antics surrounding the fight, which involved him announcing that he would reveal the contents of a mystery box after Sunday’s contest. Sure enough, one of the items in the box—along with a bottle of Proper No. Twelve and a doll—was a note declaring that he would defeat Guadio via armbar.

See Gordon’s reveal and a close-up of the box’s contents below.

Ryan’s prediction also included a plug for the latest in his popular series of Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructional videos, showing that the man knows how to pounce on opportunities both on and off the mat.