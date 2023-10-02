 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Dillon Danis in studio, Tony Ferguson, Renato Moicano, Cédric Doumbé, Dakota Ditcheva, Leigh Wood and Steve Cooper, more

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Dillon Danis joins us in-studio to preview his upcoming boxing match against Logan Paul, and more.

2:30 p.m.: Champion boxer Leigh Wood and Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper join forces for a dual interview to talk anything and everything.

3 p.m.: UFC lightweight Renato Moicano discusses the latest in his life and more.

3:30 p.m.: Cédric Doumbé looks back at his sensational PFL debut.

4 p.m.: Dakota Ditcheva talks her big win over Cornelia Holm at PFL Paris.

4:30 p.m.: Tony Ferguson looks ahead to his UFC 296 bout against Paddy Pimblett.

Note: To attend the live NYC show on Nov. 10 before UFC 295, get your tickets here.

