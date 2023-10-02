Morning Report: Chatri Sityodtong explains why UFC roster is full of ‘sloppy mediocre-ish striking’

ONE Championship’s Chatri Sityodtong is confident that his product delivers more entertainment than the UFC.

ONE Fight Night 14 saw the promotion return to Singapore this past Friday night for the first time since March, making it only the second event ONE has held in the country that formerly hosted the majority of its events. Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium has largely taken over as ONE’s home base in 2023 and delivered event after event with countless thrilling bouts making up each card.

Perhaps Sityodtong’s biggest selling point with ONE is that it’s evolved into an overall martial arts promotion with more than just MMA, including Muay Thai, kickboxing, and grappling matches. With striking as a clear focus in ONE, Sityodtong believes it has given a distinct edge over all others.

“I think most fans will say now that ONE is the most exciting promotion, especially if you watch ONE Friday Fights. That is some insane stuff and I think Joe Rogan even came out yesterday or the day before and was saying, ‘ONE has the most exciting product,’ and I agree,” Sityodtong told media after ONE Fight Night 14 (h/t South China Morning Post).

“What you see in, let’s say the UFC, is very sloppy, mediocre-ish striking because they’re not strikers. A typical UFC fighter is a D-1 college wrestler, 7-0 in the minor leagues and then they do a little bit of striking then they enter the UFC. At ONE, all these are world champions before they arrive and they’re already multiple [time] world champions at their peak of their career when they arrive. Anyone from an Anissa Meksen to a [Jonathan] DiBella, a Rodtang [Jitmuangnon], or Tawanchai [P.K. Saenchai], or Superbon [Singha Mawynn] ... or any of these legit killers.

“That’s what makes us different. If you look at our roster, I think UFC has about 700 athletes and so do we. Around there. But if you look at the number of world championship titles that our athletes have won before they joined ONE, it’s like half the organization. You go to a UFC or a Bellator, it’s like maybe 20, 30 maximum. That’s why you see a lot of sloppy jiu-jitsu, sloppy low-level striking in those organizations whereas in ONE you see the very, very best on the planet in each of their disciplines and of course, MMA as well. I think bar none, we have the most exciting experience for fans all over the world.”

ONE and UFC are no strangers to each other, having pulled off the only “trade” in MMA history when Ben Askren was swapped for Demetrious Johnson in 2019. Outside of that, multiple fighters have jumped to and from organizations over the years as evidenced by former ONE bantamweight champion John Lineker competing and defeating Stephan Loman by unanimous decision at this last event.

In the main event of ONE Fight Night 14, former UFC strawweight and Korean pioneer Seo Hee Ham battled Thailand’s Stamp Fairtex for the vacant 115-pound atomweight title. Stamp pulled off a stunning third-round TKO with body punches to the veteran Ham after a tough first two rounds. As a result, Stamp has now held three different combat sports titles, having previously been a ONE champion in Muay Thai and kickboxing. Therefore, making her “the greatest pound-for-pound female combat athlete on the planet,” according to Sityodtong.

“People definitely see the level difference of our strikers vs. a UFC striker, definitely. Not even close,” Sityodtong said. “Even our MMA strikers like a Stamp Fairtex, much, much crisper and cleaner than 99.9 percent of the roster of our competitor.”

FINAL THOUGHTS

This is one of those cases where I wouldn’t say Chatri is entirely accurate with the specifics of what fighters are in the UFC, but for the most part, he is right. It’s also pretty rare to see a bad ONE card.

Thanks for reading!

