UFC 294 weigh-in video

At the UFC 294 official weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s fight card will step on the scale early Friday morning in Abu Dhabi. Watch a live stream of the ceremonial weigh-ins above.

In the main event, lightweight champ Islam Makhachev and featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski will rematch for Makhachev’s title. The fighters can weigh no more than 155 pounds for the lightweight contest.

Watch highlights of the official weigh-ins below.

The UFC 294 official weigh-ins will start at 1 a.m. ET. The UFC 294 ceremonial weigh-ins will be at 9 a.m. ET.

Check out UFC 294 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 2 p.m. ET)

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 10 a.m. ET)

Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev

Mohammad Yahya vs. Trevor Peek

Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry

Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas

Mike Breeden vs. Anshul Jubli

Nathaniel Wood vs. Muhammad Naimov

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Viktoriya Dudakova

Bruno Silva vs. Shara Magomedov