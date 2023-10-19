UFC 294 weigh-in video

At the UFC 294 official weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s fight card will step on the scale early Friday morning in Abu Dhabi. Watch a live stream of the ceremonial weigh-ins above.
In the main event, lightweight champ Islam Makhachev and featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski will rematch for Makhachev’s title. The fighters can weigh no more than 155 pounds for the lightweight contest.
Watch highlights of the official weigh-ins below.
The UFC 294 official weigh-ins will start at 1 a.m. ET. The UFC 294 ceremonial weigh-ins will be at 9 a.m. ET.
Check out UFC 294 weigh-in results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ at 2 p.m. ET)
Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski
Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker
Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves
Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 10 a.m. ET)
Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev
Mohammad Yahya vs. Trevor Peek
Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry
Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas
Nathaniel Wood vs. Muhammad Naimov
Jinh Yu Frey vs. Viktoriya Dudakova
