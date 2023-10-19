Heck of a Morning: Kamaru Usman shuts down knee injury rumors, UFC 294 press conference reaction

Kamaru Usman says rumors surrounding a knee injury ahead of his UFC 294 matchup with Khamzat Chimaev are false, and he sent a message to those who put out that idea this week.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses the open workout moment between Usman and Justin Gaethje, Usman’s reaction to it all, and more.

Additionally, listener topics include the UFC 294 press conference, Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski’s back-and-forth, Makhachev’s stance that Volkanovski only took the short notice rematch for the lightweight title for a paycheck, potential locks for Saturday’s pay-per-view event, why this weekend is incredibly important for Magomed Ankalaev, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.