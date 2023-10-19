Video: Khamzat Chimaev, Kamaru Usman lock eyes, won’t budge at UFC 294 staredown

ABU DHABI – Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev got in a few more verbal jabs, and Khamzat Chimaev drew UFC security’s attention for his menacing staredown with Kamaru Usman following the UFC 294 press conference. UFC CEO Dana White stepped in between Chimaev and Usman just to be safe.

MMA Fighting was on scene and captured the full staredowns for Saturday’s pay-per-view event, which takes place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Fans in attendance showed clear preference for Makhachev and Chimaev who consider Abu Dhabi a second home.

Check out Volkanovski and Makhachev’s run-in and Chimaev and Usman’s intense staredown in the video above. Lightweight champ Makhachev defends his title in an immediate rematch with Volkanovski after a unanimous decision over the featherweight champ at UFC 284 in February, while Chimaev and Usman step up for their middleweight debuts. Usman replaces an injured Paulo Costa on short notice in the co-headliner.