Kamaru Usman: ‘The knees are fine, and they’ll be put to use’ vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294

Kamaru Usman has responded to people claiming he injured his knee during the UFC 294 open workout.

Usman worked out with Justin Gaethje at Wednesday’s open workout in Abu Dhabi, and after landing a takedown, MMA observers claimed Usman said “something popped” in his knee.

Usman was asked about his knee at Thursday’s UFC 294 press conference, and he assured everybody he is good to go for Khamzat Chimaev in the co-main event of Saturday’s fight card.

“I’m fine,” Usman said at the UFC 294 press conference. “That’s how rumors start — somebody posts something, everyone starts jumping on it, and then all of the doctors start jumping on it. The knees are fine, and they’ll be put to use this Saturday.”

The former welterweight champion also addressed the issue in a more personal way on his YouTube channel early Thursday morning, again stating he is not injured and publicly calling out those who made the claim.

“Whoever started it, whoever said they heard a result, how could you have possibly heard what I said when it’s me and Justin on a stage in front of thousands of people in a mall,” Usman said. “Were you next to us when you heard what I was saying? How stupid. Just dumb, and if my knee was hurt, why would I get up and [go on] hitting mitts?

“Oh my God, people believe anything you put on this internet. Anything. Any f****** thing. Whoever that was, stop it. Stop the clickbait, did not say that. Clearly I’m fine. Dummies.”