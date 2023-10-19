 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Between the Links: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2, Usman vs. Chimaev, UFC 294, Dillon Danis’ next move

While UFC 294 looks a bit different than it did two weeks ago, it’s still a pretty loaded card, with two incredibly intriguing bouts that have very high stakes separate from wins and losses.

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel discusses Saturday’s UFC pay-per-view event in Abu Dhabi, which is headlined by Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 for the lightweight title. They discuss what a win means for both guys and more.

Additionally, topics include the Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev co-main event, who needs the win more, grading Saturday’s card as a whole, and putting a bow on the boxing debut of Dillon Danis’ loss to Logan Paul, where Danis goes from here, if he has any shot at fighting for the UFC, reactions to Showtime Boxing and MMA coming to an end, and more.

Host Mike Heck moderates the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and Damon Martin.

