DAMN! They Were Good: Anderson Silva, the Spider who turned into a GOAT

DAMN! They Were Good celebrates the careers of the most exciting and influential fighters in MMA history, and on this episode, it celebrates the career of Anderson Silva, the unquestioned middleweight GOAT – and possibly the best fighter ever.

Seventeen years ago this past weekend, Silva claimed the UFC middleweight title with a three-minute demolition of Rich Franklin at UFC 64 that began the longest title run in UFC history. For nearly seven years, “The Spider” ruled the 185-pound division with an iron fist, dazzling fans with striking skills that seemed straight out of The Matrix, before it all came crashing down against Chris Weidman in 2013.

What were the most iconic performances, what were our favorite memories, and what did we miss out on over Silva’s 23-year run? Listen in as the MMA Fighting crews remembers the career of one of the greatest of all time.

