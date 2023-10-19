 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mike Malott vs. Neil Magny targeted for UFC 297

By Mike Heck
UFC 289 Official Weigh-in Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Mike Malott will compete on a pay-per-view event in his home country once again.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a welterweight matchup between Malott and Neil Magny is being targeted for UFC 297, which takes place Jan. 20 in Toronto.

Malott enters his highest profile fight on an impressive six-fight win streak, including three consecutive finishes to begin his UFC run. “Proper” most recently competed in Canada at UFC 289 in Vancourver when he stopped Adam Fugitt in a main card matchup in the second round. The Contender Series contract winner also has first-round stoppage wins over Yohan Lainesse and Mickey Gall inside the octagon.

Magny will look to bounce back from a lopside unanimous decision loss to Ian Machado Garry at UFC 292 in August. The 36-year-old will make his 32nd UFC appearance with the hope of kicking off 2024 in a big way following a 1-2 stint in 2023.

Damon Martin contributed to this report.

