Nate Diaz posts, then deletes, poster for Jake Paul rematch in Dec. 15

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul talked up a rematch in the cage after going 10 rounds in boxing.

Diaz placed conditions on that idea. But Wednesday, the MMA star called for a second fight with Paul, making a promotional poster that advertised Dec. 15 as the date for their second showdown. Shortly afterward, he deleted the message on Instagram, but at the time of his writing, it was live on X.

Reps for Diaz and Paul didn’t immediately respond to comment.

“Rematch December. You ain’t got nobody to fight,” Diaz wrote on Instagram.

Diaz and Paul have been inactive since their fight in August, which Paul won by unanimous decision. But this week, the 7-1 boxer announced he would return to competition on Dec. 15. He did not name his opponent.

After Paul’s victory over Diaz, he challenged the one-time UFC title challenger to an MMA rematch; the influencer turned boxer signed on to the PFL, which reportedly offered Diaz $10 million to step into the Smart Cage.

Diaz said he injured his arm in training for the Paul fight and was unable to fight normally. The bout was contested at 185 pounds, the heaviest mark in Diaz’s career. Paul hurt Diaz early in the fight and comfortably won on the scorecards, 97-92, 98-91, 98-91.