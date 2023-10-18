UFC parts ways with one-time flyweight contender Jennifer Maia

Jennifer Maia is no longer on the UFC roster, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting.

The one-time flyweight title contender completed her deal in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 81 this past Saturday at the UFC APEX, losing a decision to Viviane Araujo. The promotion opted not to re-sign the 125-pound Brazilian, who is now a free agent.

Maia joined the promotion in 2018 after successfully defending her Invicta FC title twice and went on to win in half of her 12 octagon appearances, most notably against Roxanne Modafferi and Jessica Eye.

Maia earned a shot at the UFC belt after tapping Joanne Wood inside one round in 2020, but she went on to lose a decision to then-champion Valentina Shevchenko in the co-main event of UFC 255 in Las Vegas.