 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

No Bets Barred: Can Alexander Volkanovski get his revenge against Islam Makhachev at UFC 294?

By Jed Meshew and connerburks
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

UFC 284: Makhachev v Volkanovski
Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The No Bets Barred boys are back this week with a full breakdown of UFC 294 and the lightweight title rematch between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski.

Co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew kick things off with a discussion of their excitement levels for the UFC’s return to Abu Dhabi and the short notice replacement main event between Makhachev and Volkanovski. Then it’s right into the fight breakdowns as Conner and Jed debate Volkanovski’s chances to pull off the upset, Kamaru Usman’s prospects of doing the same against Khamzat Chimaev, and a few choice underdog plays from both me on some undercard bouts.

Tune in for episode 66 of No Bets Barred.

New episodes of the No Bets Barred podcast drop every Wednesday and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. The latest episode can be heard below.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting