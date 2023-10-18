No Bets Barred: Can Alexander Volkanovski get his revenge against Islam Makhachev at UFC 294?

The No Bets Barred boys are back this week with a full breakdown of UFC 294 and the lightweight title rematch between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski.

Co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew kick things off with a discussion of their excitement levels for the UFC’s return to Abu Dhabi and the short notice replacement main event between Makhachev and Volkanovski. Then it’s right into the fight breakdowns as Conner and Jed debate Volkanovski’s chances to pull off the upset, Kamaru Usman’s prospects of doing the same against Khamzat Chimaev, and a few choice underdog plays from both me on some undercard bouts.

Tune in for episode 66 of No Bets Barred.

