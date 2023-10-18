Conor McGregor will not face criminal charges over sexual assault allegations at Miami Heat game

Conor McGregor has been cleared of criminal charges related to a newsworthy night with the Miami Heat.

On Monday, TMZ reported that McGregor is not facing criminal charges after being accused of sexual assaulting a woman at an NBA Finals game at Kaseya Center on June 9. The report quotes a closeout memo, which states that due to “insufficient evidence” and a lack of ”contradicting and/or no corroborating witnesses” to the alleged incident, a case could not be pursued.

Shortly after news of the allegations broke, video was released of McGregor and his accuser entering a bathroom together on the night of alleged incident. Prosecutors reviewed footage of the encounter, and also factored in the account of an attendant, who told them they “did not hear any signs of distress or sounds that would corroborate that whatever was occurring was not consensual.” A friend of the accuser also told prosecutors that she was not told McGregor committed sexual assault when they discussed the events of the evening.

TMZ adds two more key points from the memo, noting that prosecutors also mentioned that the accuser was quoted as asking detectives if they believed that McGregor “would like to ‘settle’ or ‘pay her off’ if she did not pursue charges.” Given the circumstances, it was determined ““the State would not be able to satisfy its burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.”

McGregor’s attorney Barbara Llanes released the following statement to TMZ Sports:

“After a thorough investigation, including a review of videos and interviews with eyewitnesses, the authorities have concluded that there is no case to pursue against my client, Conor McGregor. On behalf of my client, his family and his fans we are pleased this is now over.”

McGregor’s night in Miami made headlines before the accusations arose as he allegedly injured a Heat mascot during a mid-game stunt that went awry.

The former two-division UFC champion, has not fought since breaking his leg in a trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. He recently re-entered the USADA drug-testing pool—amid the agency’s controversial parting of ways with the UFC—with plans to make a comeback in 2024.